PCF Secretary accords warm welcome to Special Olympics cycling heroes

LAHORE-The Secretary General of the Pakistan Cycling Federation (PCF), Moazzam Khan Klair, gave a warm welcome to the Pakistani cycling heroes here at the Allama Iqbal International Airport. These athletes showcased exceptional performances and secured an impressive tally of 4 gold, 4 silver, and 3 bronze medals in the recently-concluded Special Olympics World Games 2023 in Berlin, Germany.

As the cycling heroes arrived at the Allama Iqbal International Airport, Moazzam Khan Klair, accompanied by his team, was present to receive them. They adorned the heroes with garlands, particularly highlighting the contributions of their coach, Ms. Maham Malik. Her unwavering commitment, guidance, and expertise have played a pivotal role in shaping these victorious athletes, and her remarkable support has been instrumental in their outstanding achievements.

Expressing his thoughts on this momentous occasion, Moazzam Khan said, “The performances of Pakistani special athletes, particularly the cyclists, in the Special Olympics World Games 2023, signify the abundance of talent in Pakistan. However, the critical need of the hour is to provide these talented individuals with ample opportunities and appropriate platforms. This will enable them to showcase their prowess, receive professional coaching, and represent the country in international events, ultimately bringing global glory to Pakistan.”

The PCF Secretary further added, “Ms. Maham Malik is a dedicated and professional cycling coach, who has passionately trained and groomed Pakistani cyclists. The outcome of her efforts is evident in the remarkable achievements of her students in this mega event, securing international medals for Pakistan. The Pakistan Cycling Federation fully supports her, and we aim to see her train and groom more talented players, transforming them into world champions. With increased support from the government and corporate sector, Pakistan can earn greater respect and accolades on the international circuit.”