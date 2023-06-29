People throng to cattle markets to buy sacrificial animals

LAHORE - With only one day left for Eid-ul-Adha, people thronged to cattle markets to buy sacrificial ani­mals but many of the animals remained unsold because of their sky-high prices. After receiv­ing salaries, the government and private sector employees also visited the markets on the first official holiday on Wednesday, however, most of them seemed complaining about inflated animal rates, while on the other side, cattle sellers claimed that insufficient supply from Punjab and Sindh prov­inces had driven the prices high. “Cattle markets have visitors in large numbers but serious buyers are a few. People mostly ask about the prices, take selfies with animals, and go away,” some sellers told APP. Meanwhile, cattle traders insisted that affluent people preferred goats and sheep for health reasons as they feared that the other sacrificial animals were infected with cattle skin disease. A visit to different sale points also revealed that the price of a normal-size goat, sheep, or lamb ranges from Rs 65,000 to Rs 75,000, whereas a medium-size cow and calf ranged from Rs 140,000 to Rs 300,000. “Transporting ani­mals from south Punjab to cities like Lahore, Rawal­pindi or Faisalabad had become a pricey affair,” Im­ran Ali, a livestock trader from Narang Mandi, said. When asked about the high prices, he replied that last year a truck carrying animals to Lahore from Mithan Kot and Dera Ghazi Khan would charge Rs 48,000 to 50,000, but this year they were demand­ing around Rs 95,000 to 100,000 for the same task. Security, cleanliness, animal health and other facilities provided by the local body and caretaker set up, were seemed better this year, however, effects of the heavy rain on Monday morning could not be washed out till Wednesday. Meanwhile, keeping in view the security measures regarding the Congo vi­rus and lumpy skin diseases, the Minister for Local Government & Community Development (LG&CD) Ibrahim Murad had already issued instruction that only healthy animals should be allowed to be brought to the cattle markets.