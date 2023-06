SARGODHA - Punjab Food Authority (PFA) on Wednesday root out vegetables culti­vated on 32 kanal area of land with sew­age water in Bhakkar district. According to the press release issued by PFA, the team equipped with a tractor inspected vegetables grown on 252 kanal land in Bhakar and Kalur Kot and eradicated sewage grown vegetables on 32 kanal land in Gorcha Nasheeb.