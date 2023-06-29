Pilgrims perform stoning of devil at Jamarat

MAKKAH - Pilgrims started performing on Wednesday Tawaf Al-Ifadah (cir­cumambulation) at the Grand Holy Mosque, following the plans and procedures system set in place by the government of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques. The Gener­al Presidency for the Affair of the Two Holy Mosques and all other concerned authorities organised the entry of pilgrims to the Grand Holy Mosque, according to the proce­dures established to manage crowds in a manner that ensures their safe­ty, security and comfort.

Also, millions of pilgrims, af­ter saying prayers on Eid-ul-Azha morning and travelling through different means of transportation on Wednesday (10th Zulhaj), em­barked on a journey from Muzdal­ifah to Mina for the “stoning of the devil.” In the scorching heat, the walk can be long and tiring, so many people choose to go by bus or train. But hundreds of thousands of pilgrims including men and women could also be seen in groups, pro­ceeding to Jamarat for stoning. The pilgrims collected pebbles from Muzdalifah last night and made their way to Jamarat Bridge. It was one of the final rites of Hajj, which took place in a structure with three pillars symbolizing the devil.

Every pilgrim should hit one of the three walls of the Jamarat on three different occasions.

This year, the Nusuk platform added the schedule of the Jamarat stoning ritual to facilitate and streamline the event that most of the 1.8 million pilgrims will head to throughout the day. The ritual will be repeated for two more days, with participants eventually cast­ing stones at all three pillars.

Stoning is one of the most dan­gerous stages of the Hajj, with the press of people around the pillars creating the risk of a stampede. In 2004, 244 people were killed, and a year later at least 360 died when several pilgrims tripped over bag­gage while others behind them kept pushing ahead.

Saudi authorities subsequently built the current complex to reduce the risk of stampedes. Earlier, huge crowds of pilgrims reached Jamarat early Wednesday morning to active­ly participate in the pebble-pelting to Shaitan (Devil). Pilgrims collected pebbles from Muzdalifah last night and are making their way to Jamarat bridge for “stoning the devil”. It is one of the final rites of Hajj, which takes place in a structure with three pillars symbolising the Devil. Every pilgrim should hit one of the three walls of the Jamarat on three different occa­sions. After stoning the Shaitan with seven pebbles, also called rami al-ja­marat, the pilgrims will proceed to perform the sacrifice.

Following the sacrifice, they will shave or trim their hair, thereby ex­iting the state of Ihram. This sym­bolic act holds great significance, emphasizing their pursuit of righ­teousness and purification.

Afterwards, the pilgrims will ful­fill another essential ritual of Hajj known as Tawaf Ziarah, but this time they will be wearing regular clothing instead of Ihram.

The pilgrims will pelt seven stones at each of the three pillars symbolizing Shaitan on Thursday and Friday (11th and 12th of the Is­lamic month of Dhu al-Hijja.

Additionally, the pilgrims will con­tinue to reside in Mina, a tent city, during the 11th, and 12th of Dhu al-Hijja, as part of their Hajj pilgrimage.

After performing Rami, the pilgrims will leave from Mina and proceed to Makkah on the evening of the 12th or 13th of the Islamic month of Dhu al-Hijja. Before returning home, the pil­grims will perform Tawaf, a ritual of circumambulating the Kaaba.