PM calls for special care of flood-hit homeless people on

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has urged the people to take special care and remember those people on the occasion of Eid ul Azha, who became homeless due to previ­ous year’s floods.

He said that he was cognizant that Pakistan was facing price hike which was triggered by the external issues in the shape of inflation and recession.

In a message on the occasion of Eid ul Azha, 1444 Hijrah, the prime minister felicitated the Pa­kistani nation and the Muslim Ummah on the august occasion of Hajj and Eid ul Azha, he prayed for the acceptance of all the reli­gious rituals and sacrifices.

The prime minister said the incumbent government was utilizing all its resources to provide relief to the public.

It had provided maximum re­lief to the salaried class, pen­sioners and labourers in the current fiscal budget, PM Of­fice Media Wing in a press re­lease on Wednesday quoted the prime minister as saying.

On the occasion, the prime minister prayed for the peace and prosperity of the Muslim world and for the alleviation of the sufferings of Muslims across the world, particularly to the oppressed brothers and sisters in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir and Palestine. The prime min­ister observed that the peace, tolerance, brotherhood and obedience to the commands of Allah Almighty were the mes­sages conveyed through sacri­fices and performance of Hajj.

Meeting such requirements through practical attainment coupled with pondering over the significance of the occasion and purpose behind it, would fulfill the real objectives of Eid ul Azha, he added.

The prime minister said the august occasion remind­ed them of the supreme sacri­fice of Hazrat Ibrahim (AS) and his dear son Hazrat Ismail (AS), adding nothing could earn the Muslims a complete obedience to Allah Almighty unless they had the passion to sacrifice their best and the dearest thing for invoking His blessings.

He said the basic philosophy behind Eid ul Azha was to sac­rifice the dearest thing for Al­lah Almighty by showing sin­cerity and devotion.

Equality, purging of oneself, purity of heart and sentiments were the outcome of such great sacrifice without which the ac­tual spirit of Sunnah-e-Ibra­himi (AS) could not be attained, he stressed.

The prime minister also un­derlined the need of distribut­ing the sacrificial meat among the deserving people so that those could also share the hap­piness of the joyous occasion.

The prime minister said that observance of Eid ul Azha pro­vided the Muslims to inculcate the true spirit of sacrifice, vigour of faith and passionate obedi­ence to commands of Allah Al­mighty which were manifested by Hazrat Ibrahim (AS) and Haz­rat Ismail (AS) in their lives.