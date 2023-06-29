PM felicitates Pakistani expatriates, Muslim world on Eid-ul-Azha

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday greeting the Pa­kistani expatriates as well as the Muslim world on Eid-ul-Azha said the festival sym­bolised the spirit of sacrifice, equality and compassion. “On the blessed occasion of Eid-ul-Azha, I extend my heart­iest greetings to Muslims in general and our overseas Pa­kistanis in particular who are celebrating this festival to­day,” he wrote on Twitter. He said Eid-ul-Azha fostered uni­ty by reducing socio-econom­ic inequalities and created the feelings of empathy and com­plete surrender before Allah Almighty. He said a true ob­servance of this day demand­ed of the Muslims to adopt a life of piety and cleanli­ness. The prime minister also prayed to Allah Almighty to bless the lives of the followers with peace and prosperity.