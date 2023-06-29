Thursday, June 29, 2023
PM felicitates Qatari Amir on Eid ul Azha

APP
June 29, 2023
National, Regional, Lahore, Newspaper

LAHORE   -    Prime Minis­ter Muhammad Shehbaz Shar­if on Wednesday held a tele­phone call with Amir of the State of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and greeted him on the auspicious occasion of Eid-ul-Azha. Both leaders reciprocated warm wishes and felicitations on the holy occasion, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release. “Pakistan and Qatar enjoy deep-rooted relations marked with shared faith, common aspirations and val­ues. Both countries maintain multifaceted relations encom­passing cooperation in the ar­eas of energy, food security, defence, labour, IT and trade,” it was further added.

