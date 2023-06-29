Thursday, June 29, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Police finalises security plan for Eidul Azha

Our Staff Reporter
June 29, 2023
Regional, Multan, Newspaper

BUREWALA   -   Police have finalized a se­curity plan for Eid-Ul-Azha as more than 1809 police officials would be deployed across the district to pre­vent any untoward incident.

According to a notifica­tion issued by the District Police Officer (DPO) Ve­hari Muhammad Esa Khan, a total of 1809 Eid prayer gatherings would be orga­nized in the district where foolproof security arrange­ments would be ensured. The DPO said that a total of 1809 police officials including seven DSPs, 14 inspectors, 45 sub-inspec­tors, 87 ASIs and 964 head constables and constables would be deployed on se­curity duty.

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-06-29/Lahore/epaper_img_1688006766.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023