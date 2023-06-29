Police finalises security plan for Eidul Azha

BUREWALA - Police have finalized a se­curity plan for Eid-Ul-Azha as more than 1809 police officials would be deployed across the district to pre­vent any untoward incident.

According to a notifica­tion issued by the District Police Officer (DPO) Ve­hari Muhammad Esa Khan, a total of 1809 Eid prayer gatherings would be orga­nized in the district where foolproof security arrange­ments would be ensured. The DPO said that a total of 1809 police officials including seven DSPs, 14 inspectors, 45 sub-inspec­tors, 87 ASIs and 964 head constables and constables would be deployed on se­curity duty.