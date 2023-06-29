Police finalises security plan for Eidul Azha

BUREWALA - Police have finalized a security plan for Eid-Ul-Azha as more than 1809 police officials would be deployed across the district to prevent any untoward incident.
According to a notification issued by the District Police Officer (DPO) Vehari Muhammad Esa Khan, a total of 1809 Eid prayer gatherings would be organized in the district where foolproof security arrangements would be ensured. The DPO said that a total of 1809 police officials including seven DSPs, 14 inspectors, 45 sub-inspectors, 87 ASIs and 964 head constables and constables would be deployed on security duty.