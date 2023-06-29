Police finalizes security plan for Eid-ul-Azha

LAHORE: - Police have finalized a security plan for Eid-Ul-Azha as more than 1809 police officials would be deployed across the dis­trict to prevent any untoward incident. According to a noti­fication issued by the District Police Officer (DPO) Vehari Muhammad Esa Khan, a to­tal of 1809 Eid prayer gath­erings would be organized in the district where fool­proof security arrangements would be ensured. The DPO said that a total of 1809 po­lice officials including seven DSPs, 14 inspectors, 45 sub-inspectors, 87 ASIs and 964 head constables and consta­bles would be deployed on security duty. On the other hand, 585 volunteers would also perform security duties at Eid prayer gatherings in the district. The police have also set up a control room to deal with any emergency like situation through tight monitoring round the clock. The DPO has also formed six vigilance teams and three surveillance teams while special staff would also be deployed at entry and exit points of the district and other recreational points. The DPO Muhammad Esa Khan directed officers con­cerned to keep vigil on sus­picious persons and activi­ties in order to prevent any untoward incident.