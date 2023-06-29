Thursday, June 29, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Purpose of Eid ul Azha to get close to the Almighty, says Governor

Staff Reporter
June 29, 2023
Regional, Gwader, Quetta, Newspaper

QUETTA  -    Balochistan Governor Malik Abdul Wali Khan Kakar on Wednesday said the purpose of Eid-ul-Azha was to get close to the Almighty. In his message on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha, he said the day of Eid-ul-Azha is not only a happy occasion for the entire Ummah, but it is also a sign of unity for Muslims around the world. He said this day was also a day for renewing the feelings of sacrifice, brother­hood and love and tolerance for all Muslims, which reminds us of the unparalleled sacrifice of Hazrat Ibrahim and Hazrat Ismail. The Governor said this day teaches us that we should always be ready to sacrifice our lives for the sake of the pleasure of the Almighty.

Tags:

Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-06-29/Lahore/epaper_img_1688006766.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023