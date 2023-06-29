Purpose of Eid ul Azha to get close to the Almighty, says Governor

QUETTA - Balochistan Governor Malik Abdul Wali Khan Kakar on Wednesday said the purpose of Eid-ul-Azha was to get close to the Almighty. In his message on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha, he said the day of Eid-ul-Azha is not only a happy occasion for the entire Ummah, but it is also a sign of unity for Muslims around the world. He said this day was also a day for renewing the feelings of sacrifice, brother­hood and love and tolerance for all Muslims, which reminds us of the unparalleled sacrifice of Hazrat Ibrahim and Hazrat Ismail. The Governor said this day teaches us that we should always be ready to sacrifice our lives for the sake of the pleasure of the Almighty.