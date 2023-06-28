Right to Protect

In the face of growing apathy towards politico-humanitarian crises like Israel-Palestine and Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), representatives of Pakistan have raised their voice and urged the international community to take a stand. We live in a world in which global actors champion neo-liberal values of equality, democracy, liberty, respect and humanity but when push comes to shove, are unable to uphold them in their essence. It is good to see members of our diplomatic team bring this issue to light, and seek corrective measures as this is a start, if nothing else, towards a better future for marginalised communities.

Ambassador Aamir Khan, the Deputy Permanent Representative of Pakistan to the UN, told the UN General Assembly (UNGA) that the concept of ‘responsibility to protect’ (R2P) seems to have been forgotten by powerful states. Countless human rights violations committed by Israel against Palestinians and by India against Kashmiris have been brought to little, but little has been done to safeguard vulnerable communities. In fact, most of these abuses have not even been addressed sufficiently enough in the international community to gain traction. After decades, major news outlets have done their part in keeping major stories in the headlines and this has brought further attention to Israel’s actions in Gaza. There is at least some level of international scrutiny that exists now, and diplomatic relations have been altered accordingly. Most states have come to realise the atrocious extent to which the country has gone to achieve its political objectives.

Unfortunately, the same cannot be said in the case of India and Kashmir. War crimes, crimes against humanity, human rights abuses, and sparking a religious genocide are all crimes that the Indian government is guilty of in IIOJK. In fact, its malicious intent has been confirmed through a dossier produced by Pakistan which details the manner in which the BJP government has stationed more than 900,000 troops in the region, refused to grant the right to self-determination, engaged in espionage, and have altered the demographics of the region to suit their political ambitions. Despite having proof of such activities and taking action, the international community has chosen to stay blissfully unaware of the situation. In the face of this, if there is anything that the Pakistani government must focus on, it should be bringing attention to the plight of the Kashmiris. We must do all that is in our power to retain focus on them and their suffering.