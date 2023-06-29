Sanjrani says ready to face accountability

Senate chief defends controversial bill passage saying govt should give good perks to MPs to facilitate them to work in a conducive atmosphere.

ISLAMABAD - Amidst an ongoing criticism, Sen­ate Chairman Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani presented himself for ac­countability and offered to resign from his office over the passage of a “controversial” bill that seeks to enhance perks and privileges of sit­ting and retired chairmen of the up­per house of the parliament.

In an interview to a private TV channel, Sanjrani once again de­fended the Chairman Senate (Sal­aries, Allowances and Privileges) Bill, 2023 that was adopted by the house earlier this month. The bill is currently lying pending with the National Assembly.

“I am ready for my accountabili­ty, and an audit should be ordered,” he said, adding that he would step down from his position if the audit pointed out any wrongdoing. The Chairman Senate said that he had neither sought even a penny raise in his salary nor claimed any travel or daily allowances. He emphasized that the Senate chairman enjoyed a prestigious position but he was not entitled to any perks in the past.

Sanjrani viewed that the govern­ment should give good perks to pub­lic representatives to facilitate them to work in a conducive atmosphere. “Why are you forcing them to in­dulge in wrongdoings?” he ques­tioned and added that there were many senators who were only de­pendent on their salaries.

Following the criticism, Chairman Senate Sanjrani, earlier in the house, had also said that the proposed bill was meant to put things in order and address audit issues. He claimed that the law would not put an addi­tional burden of even a single penny on the national exchequer.

Though some of the seasoned sen­ators belonging to PPP are among the movers of this private members bill, some other senators of the same party have opposed the law. PPP Senator Saleem Mandviwalla, who is also the chairman of Senate Stand­ing Committee on Finance, had crit­icized the bill in the house saying it would send out a bad message.

The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) has also questioned the pro­posed law, arguing that it would put an additional burden on an al­ready ailing economy. Earlier this month, the Senate had adopted the controversial bill which proposed that chairman Senate would get a monthly salary of two hundred five thousand rupees besides getting equipment allowance, sumptuary allowance, and allowance on tak­ing up and laying down the office. The bill proposed that the chair­man shall be entitled, without pay­ment of rent, to the use of official residence throughout his term of office.Under the proposed law, the chairman and members of his fami­ly shall be entitled to the use of offi­cial vehicles maintained at govern­ment expense. The bill proposed that all retired chairmen Senate shall be entitled to lifetime official security detail of at least 10 per­sons with one squad vehicle for which the federal and provincial government would make required arrangements.