Secretary Housing directs WASA to ensure water supply to consumers during Eid

Rawalpindi-Secretary Housing, Urban Development and Public Development Sajid Safar Dal has directed Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) to serve the citizens and to ensure the provision of uninterrupted water supply and timely clearance of the drainage system on Eid-ul-Azha.

Managing Director (MD) WASA Muhammad Tanvir expressed these views on Wednesday in a high level meeting held at WASA HQ to review the arrangements to serve citizens on Eid-ul-Azha.

The meeting was also attended by all the directors, deputy directors and assistant directors of engineering department. Addressing the meeting, MD WASA Muhammad Tanvir said that the Secretary Housing, Urban Development and Public Health Engineering Department Sajid Zafar Dal has clearly instructed the WASA to continue uninterrupted supply of water to consumers on eve of Eid-ul-Azha and other services.

He said that Operation and Maintenance Wing of civic will be responsible for providing water supply, sewerage and drainage facilities to the residents of Rawalpindi. He said all directors of engineering department must ensure effective operation of the system on Eid-ul-Azha. All officers should ensure the SOPs in true letter and spirit, MD WASA said adding for the sewerage system, all sewers should be effectively de-silted to eliminate the chances of overflowing.

Meanwhile, the MD also reviewed the preparations of staff of civic body to coup with any emergency during monsoon. He also put on high alert the staffers with heavy machinery to facilitate the citizens in case of heavy rain during Eid days as forecast by the Met Office.

“A controlroom has been made functional wherein the staffers would remain in duty for 24 hours to resolve the complaints of the consumers. The citizens should contact at WASA’s helpline 1334,” he said.

MD was also briefed by the staffers that all the tube wells have been made functional for supply of water to consumers round the clock in the city. Also, special teams have been constituted to repair any faulty tube well. The Eid holidays of all the staffers of WASA have been cancelled whereas the Deputy Directors and Assistant Directors would monitor the performance of the subbordinates.

MD WASA Muhammad Tanvir said that areas within the jurisdiction of WASA had been surveyed and visited frequently to ensure that there was no overflowing of sewers. All manholes should be checked and if there was any damaged manhole or uncovered manhole, it should be repaired/covered promptly. He also said that strict action would be taken against those citizens who found involved in dumping tbe offal of sacrificial animal in any drain or Nullah in city as Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi had already imposed section 144 in the city.

After heading the meeting, MD WASA Muhammad Tanvir paid a visit to city the inspect the tube wells and head-tanks to ensure the water supply to citizens during Eid days.