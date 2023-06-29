Self-accountability in a powerful institution a proof one person was getting facilitation: Javed

LAHORE - Speaking in the context of recent dis­ciplinary action taken against some serving senior rank officers of Paki­stan army, Federal Minister Javed Latif Wednesday said that initiation of a pro­cess of self-accountability in a power­ful institution was a proof that ‘facilita­tion’ was being provided to one person to advance his political agenda.

“From the day one, we have been saying that facilitation is happening which has now been proved”, he argued while addressing a press conference here at Model Town. Welcoming the disciplinary action taken against senior army officers, the federal minister said that it was a good omen that a powerful institution started self-accountability process and set an example for other institutions which should also start self-accountability process. Without naming the judiciary, Javed Latif hoped that the institution providing justice would also go through this process and those who made wrong decisions to crown only one person would be held accountable. The federal minister said that evidence of facilitation had been found as Pakistan was being destroyed to save one person. He asserted that voices should also be raised against the culture that came out in 2017 and this culture would be stopped with refer­ence to the decisions of May 9. He said PML-N had secured two-thirds majority twice in the past with­out any electoral alliance. “Despite the majority in Punjab in 2018, the party was not allowed to form the govern­ment”, he mentioned. Mian Javed Latif said that destruction they had done to Pakistan in the guise of elections was now exposed, and the nation would not tolerate any concession to the mas­termind of May 9 and 10. The federal minister said that it was inevitable to punish the masterminds of the May 9 incidents as the public was facing the consequences of the conspiracy to fa­cilitate a person. “Our goal is not to punish people but to make a difference by making right decisions,”, he added.

He said that the facilitator and mas­termind involved in the events of May 9 and 10 must be punished no matter how powerful they were because they had attacked not on an institution but on the state and its security. The fed­eral minister was of the view that God forbid, an incident like May 9 might happen again, if those who launched this plot were not arrested and pun­ished. To a question, he said whether one was in the institution or outside, Pakistan was a priority for everyone, and the people sitting in institutions had been criticized in the past as well. It was necessary to criticize such deci­sions which worsened the conditions of Pakistan. Replying to a question, he said that those who had brought a petition that there should be no pun­ishment under the Army Act, must be asked when the Army Act was made. “Those saying that Pakistan’s law was in shambles, only wanted to save one person, and also, the people who as­pired to become Green Card holders were supporting him”, he maintained. In response to another question, the federal minister said that Muhammad Nawaz Sharif would return to Paki­stan soon and decide about the party’s electoral alliance. Referring to PML-N Quaid’s new found destination in the Middle East- Dubai, Javed Latif said: “Previously Nawaz Sharif was at eight hours distance from London [to Paki­stan], but now he was sitting just two-and-half hours distance from Pakistan”.

It was a fact, he said, whenever Nawaz Sharif took over the govern­ment, there was development and prosperity in country, asserting that his political sagacity and global confi­dence could pull the country out of the quagmire. He said that the country was ruined during PTI’s tenure, citing that PIA had been suffering losses of Rs67 billion annually due to a wrong deci­sion of previous govt. To a question, he said that Nawaz Sharif believed that party workers who had shown loyalty in difficult times of last four to five years would be given a ticket and he also wanted to field 50pc new candidates.