Shooter involved in firing on Khosa’s house arrested: Police

LAHORE - The shooting at Advocate Supreme Court & Former Governor Punjab Latif Khosa’s house has been solved, professional shoot­er hired by Pakistan Teh­reek-E-Insaf leader Zubair Ni­azi, arrested. It was revealed by DIG Investigation Kamran Adil during his press confer­ence here at his office. He said that Zubair Niazi hired for­mer record holder and pro­fessional shooter Mohsin alias Lamba, who along with his companion fired at former Governor Punjab Sardar Latif Khan Khosa residence. Zubair Khan Niazi also sent one of his servants along for iden­tification, who showed Latif Khosa’s house. Kamran said that the accused has a previ­ous record of serious crimes, attempted murder, extortion, robbery and shooting at peo­ple’s houses.