Smith, Labuschagne grind down England

LONDON-Steve Smith and Marnus Labuschagne guided Australia to 190-2 at tea on an attritional first day of the second test on Wednesday as England’s bowlers struggled to take advantage of favourable conditions at Lord’s.

Josh Tongue removed Usman Khawaja and David Warner either side of lunch but Smith and Labuschagne, both given out before successfully overturning the decisions, slowly wore down the England attack to give their side a solid platform. Smith was unbeaten on 38 at the interval and Labuschagne on 45 with Australia, 1-0 up in the series, in a strong position to build an imposing total and take control of the match.

England captain Ben Stokes won the toss under cloudy skies and floodlights at the home of cricket and Warner and Khawaja shared a gritty partnership of 73 on an eventful morning. The openers watched on as Just Stop Oil protesters sprayed orange powder on to the outfield and, after another delay for rain, they negotiated probing spells from James Anderson and Stuart Broad.

Warner reached his fifty by hooking Tongue for six before Khawaja was bowled by Tongue for 17 just before lunch. Each batsman was dropped in the slips, Khawaja offering a very difficult chance to Joe Root and Warner a sharp one to Ollie Pope. Warner lived dangerously after lunch, particularly against Tongue who continued his impressive spell by bowling the left-hander through the gate for 66 with a fine swinging delivery to reduce Australia to 96-2.

Smith emerged from the pavilion to a chorus of boos but he settled down quickly and silenced the crowd with two sumptuous drives off Broad to the cover boundary. Broad almost exacted swift revenge when Smith was given out caught by Bairstow in the same over for 24 but the batsman reviewed and the decision was overturned. Labuschagne started slowly before finding his rhythm with three fours off one Broad over and when Stokes brought himself on to bowl the Australian right-hander stroked him to the boundary three times.

Broad thought he had trapped Labuschagne lbw, the umpire raising his finger before the batsman was reprieved, and there were no more alarms for the pair who failed to make significant contributions in the first test and will be keen to make amends. England suffered another blow when Pope left the field after jarring his shoulder and the injury is being assessed by the medical team.