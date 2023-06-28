Social Media Regulation

On Tuesday, Defence Minister Khawaja Asif hinted at the possibility of blocking social media networks if the need arises, once again showing how out of touch and ill-informed the administration is when it comes to understanding and regulating the medium. The internet and social media shutdowns around May 9 were extremely detrimental, and it appears that the government is going to use this incident as a cover to further expand its draconian regulations.

Speaking with news reporters, Mr Asif pointed out that the seeds of violence perpetrated on May 9 were planted on social media. He further added that countries such as the US, UK and China all regulated social networks. However, it is worth noting that to stem the riots that broke out in the aftermath of PTI chief Imran Khan’s arrest, the government had cut off internet access and blocked social media networks across the country for several days. Firstly, the blockade had little effect when it came to impeding the protests. Secondly, the blockade became a meme online as a large number of people were able to bypass the restrictions using VPNs. The main impact of the restrictions was felt by businesses and freelance workers who suffered serious losses, not to mention that the blockade drew criticism from all around the world.

Of course, other countries are also looking to better understand how these platforms can be better regulated to ensure that they are not used for nefarious ends, but they have a more discriminatory approach that ensures that the overall digital ecosystem is not disrupted, and that the rights of users are respected. Pakistan on the other lacks any of these mechanisms, and administrators have time and again resorted to a complete shutdown.

It must be pointed out that Pakistan scored a dismal 26 on the scale of 100 in the Freedom on the Net 2022 report, languishing on the list of the countries where internet freedom continues to decline for the 12th consecutive year. This dismal ranking is the result of internet shutdowns, blocking of social media platforms, arrests and harsh convictions to suppress unwanted speech online in the country. The continuation of such measures will only continue to hold back the potential of the IT industry, and will also repel investors from bringing in money. The country desperately needs people who understand the ecosystem and its intricacies, and a more well-rounded policy of regulation that caters to all the key stakeholders and their concerns.