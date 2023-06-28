SSP Operations holds meeting to reinforce foolproof security in capital on Eid

Islamabad-SSP Operations/ Investigation Malik Jamil Zafar chaired a meeting on Wednesday to reinforce foolproof security arrangements during the Eid-ul-Azha festivities.

The meeting focused on ensuring the safety of citizens, protecting public gatherings, mosques, and Imambargahs, and maintaining law and order throughout the district.

In adherence to the directives issued by Islamabad Capital City Police Officer Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan, the SSP Operations/ Investigation convened the meeting to discuss proactive security measures. The attendees included SP Investigation, SP Traffic, SDPOs, DSP Property, In-charge Anti-Vehicle Lifting Unit and officer incharge police stations.

Recognizing the mass movement of citizens to their native town during this festive season, it was emphasized to establish street committees in respective areas. These committees will appoint representatives with their contact numbers shared among police officers, officials of the Falcon and Dolphin of the Safe City project, as well as patrolling officers. This collaborative effort will ensure enhanced security for residences and swift response to any potential threats.

Furthermore, stringent security protocols are to be implemented in all markets, highways, and shopping malls through effective patrolling. Police personnel are advised to remain vigilant, safeguarding the life and property of the general public, including approved cattle markets. Special attention will also be given to recreational areas, parks, and cemeteries to ensure a secure environment for everyone.

He further directed to ensure the security situation duties should be kept alert in the livestock markets approved by the district administration to protect the life and property of the public. Banned organizations are prohibited from collecting animal hides. Only organizations with NOC issued by the district administration can collect animal hides, he added.

SSP Operations/ Investigation reiterated his personal commitment to closely monitor all security duties. He urged citizens to cooperate with the law enforcement personnel on duty and urged them to carry their identification documents for smooth security checks.

In his address, he also encouraged all officers and jawans to approach their duties with dedication and zeal. He emphasized the importance of prioritizing public safety, urging them to remain vigilant and alert to thwart the malicious intentions of miscreants and criminals.