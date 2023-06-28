Wednesday, June 28, 2023
Steep rise in numbers of Sudanese refugees fleeing violence

News Desk
June 29, 2023
KHARTOUM - Nearly 2.8 million people have fled the war in Sudan, latest data from the United Nations International Organization for Migration, (IOM), shows. Some 2,152,936 people are estimated to have been internally displaced, while another 644,861 fled across Sudan’s borders into neighboring countries, according to the IOM’s Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM) report published Tuesday. The numbers show an increase of more than 230,000 internally displaced and refugees over a one-week period. “Additional reports of displacement are likely to emerge as the situation becomes clearer,” DTM’s report states, explaining the preliminary estimates. In the war’s 11th week, many conflict areas in the country have prevented access to field teams gathering exact figures, according to the report. Of the hundreds of thousands of people who have fled to neighboring countries since the war broke out on April 15, more than 255,000 have crossed to Egypt, more than 180,000 to Chad, followed by South Sudan, Ethiopia, the Central African Republic, and Libya. CNN found that many of those who had fled Sudan to neighboring countries have found themselves stranded without passports.

500 Hajj pilgrims receive treatment for heat exhaustion

News Desk

