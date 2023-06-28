TikToker Ayesha case: Prime suspect sent on physical remand

KARACHI-The prime suspect who abandoned Tiktoker Ayesha’s body at Jinnah Hospital was sent on two-day physical remand.

As per details, the prime suspect Jibran was presented in the city court in the TikToker Ayesha case. In his statement, the prime suspect told the court that he lifted an abandoned girl’s body which has made him a criminal now.

The court asked why didn’t the accused called an ambulance or 15. At this, his lawyer said that he is not literate enough to call the ambulance or contact the police.

Furthermore, the court sent him on two-day physical remand and ordered the investigation officer to present the accused before the court on June 30 along with the progress report.

Earlier, police registered the First Information Report (FIR) in the abandoned girl’s body case over the complaint of her father and also recorded his statement.

Police recorded the statement of deceased Ayesha’s father Sultan today. Sultan stated “I had received information from police that they found my daughter’s body. My daughter went to a party with Jibran and a woman namely Pinki. My daughter’s death was caused due to drug overdose and he came to the police station to register a case against the accused.”

It is worth mentioning here that some individuals left Ayesha – a TikToker girl’s body – at Jinnah Hospital on Friday and fled in a white car. The suspects left the vehicle at the corner of Saba Street, a few yards away from the bungalow.