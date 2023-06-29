Turkish Ambassador calls on Khawaja Ahmed Hassan

LAHORE - Ambassa­dor of Turkiye to Pakistan Mehmet Pacaci on Wednes­day called on Khawaja Ahmed Hassan Coordinator to Prime Minister here at his office. Bilateral relations be­tween the two countries and mutual interests were dis­cussed during the meeting. Khawaja Ahmed Hassan said that Prime Minister Muham­mad Shehbaz Sharif’s recent visit to Republic of Turkiye proved helpful for strength­ening the relations of both the countries. “Turkiye has always helped Pakistan in critical circumstances and its major companies have invested in Pakistan a lot”, he added. Turkish Ambassa­dor Mehmet Pacaci said that President Recep Tayyip Er­dogan loves Pakistan and its people and Muslim Ummah always wishes to see Paki­stan as prosperous state.