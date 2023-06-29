Thursday, June 29, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Turkish Ambassador calls on Khawaja Ahmed Hassan

APP
June 29, 2023
Regional, Lahore, Newspaper

LAHORE   -   Ambassa­dor of Turkiye to Pakistan Mehmet Pacaci on Wednes­day called on Khawaja Ahmed Hassan Coordinator to Prime Minister here at his office. Bilateral relations be­tween the two countries and mutual interests were dis­cussed during the meeting. Khawaja Ahmed Hassan said that Prime Minister Muham­mad Shehbaz Sharif’s recent visit to Republic of Turkiye proved helpful for strength­ening the relations of both the countries. “Turkiye has always helped Pakistan in critical circumstances and its major companies have invested in Pakistan a lot”, he added. Turkish Ambassa­dor Mehmet Pacaci said that President Recep Tayyip Er­dogan loves Pakistan and its people and Muslim Ummah always wishes to see Paki­stan as prosperous state.

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-06-29/Lahore/epaper_img_1688006766.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023