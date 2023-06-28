Thursday, June 29, 2023
US, China, UK remained top three destinations of Pakistani exports in 11 months

June 29, 2023
ISLAMABAD - The United States (US) remained the top export destination of Pakistani products during the eleven months of the current fiscal year (2022-23), followed by China and the United Kingdom (UK).

Total exports to the US during July-May (2022-23) were recorded at $5481.385 million as opposed to exports of $6162.991 million during July- May (2021-22), showing a decline of 11.05 percent, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP). This was followed by China, wherein Pakistan exported goods worth $1891.949 million compared to the exports of $2544.418 million last year, showing a decrease of 25.64 percent. UK was the third top export destination, where Pakistan exported goods worth $1806.385 million during the months under review against the exports of $2011.859 million during last year, showing a decline of 10.21 percent, SBP data revealed.

Among other countries, Pakistani exports to Germany stood at $1488.461 million against $1574.850 million last year, showing a decrease of 5.48 percent, while the exports to UAE were recorded at $1341.359 million opposed $1632.907 million last year. During July- May (2022-23), the exports to Holland were recorded at $1324.959 million against $1341.035 million whereas the exports to Afghanistan stood at $478.342 million against $494.8585 million.

Pakistan’s exports to Italy were recorded at $1052.847 million against the exports of $966.186 million while the exports to Spain were recorded at $1270.231 million against $1043.231 million last year. Whereas, the exports to Bangladesh stood at $709.049 million against $783.574 million. Similarly, the exports to France during the period under review were recorded at $530.213 million against $473.127 million while the exports to Saudi Arabia stood at $457.113 million against $376.485 million. Pakistan’s exports to Turkiye were recorded at $296.618 million during the current year compared to $298.437 million last year whereas the exports to Canada stood at $362.744 million against $379.928 million, and Australia stood at $279.629 million during the current year against $268.041 million during last year.

