Saturday, June 29, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

13 labourers abducted in Tank, nine rescued

OUR STAFF REPORT
June 29, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Peshawar

Tank   -   Thirteen labourers working to repair a 132kv transmission line in the Tator area of Tank district were abducted on Friday. However, nine of the abducted labourers were recovered afterwards.

The abduction, orchestrated by unidentified armed individuals, took place within the jurisdiction of Shaheed Mureed Akbar Police Station, where the labourers were stationed for their duties. The transmission tower they were working on had collapsed recently due to strong winds near Tator village.

All the abducted labourers are reported to be from Punjab. In response to the incident, a robust police presence was mobilised to the scene, initiating a search operation across the region. While nine were recovered, four were still missing at the time of filing this report.

Tags:

OUR STAFF REPORT

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-06-29/Lahore/epaper_img_1719638463.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024