2 persons shot dead in Attock

ATTOCK - Two in the limits of Attock Saddar police station. The assailants escaped from the crime scene after commiting the crime. The dead bodies were shifted to DHQ Hospital Attock for autopsy by the ambulances of Rescue 1122 in the presence of police. As per police, Ali Khan r/o Dheri Chohan along with Jameel Ahmad r/o Akhori were on their way by a motorbike when Riasat, Asif and Alaudin who were in ambush started firing on them.

In result, both Ali Khan and Jameel died received multiple bullet injuries and died on the spot. DPO Attock Ghayas Gul has constituted different raiding teams to arrest the culprits. As per police, the occurrence is the result of an old enmity. On the other hand, police have arrested four accused from different locations involved separately in murder, making fake call on Pukar 15, disgracing a woman and stealing a car respectively. Those arrested included Shahzad, Jahangir, Walwaiz and Khan Zeb. Cases have been registered against all of them and have been sent behind the bars.