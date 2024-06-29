Saturday, June 29, 2024
269,612 issued challan tickets for driving vehicles without licence:CTO

Staff Reporter
June 29, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Lahore

LAHORE   -   During City traffic police’s crackdown against underage and unlicensed drivers, 269,612 unlicensed drivers have been challaned so far this year. According to Chief Traffic Officer Amara Athar, challan tickets have been given to 269612 unlicensed drivers in this year’s crackdown, while 32000 motorcycles have been stopped for underage driving. Young drivers were left on the assurance of parents not to give them a car, motorcycle again. According to the CTO, the crackdown will continue to prevent accidents and ensure safe travel and parents are responsible for their children’s future.

Staff Reporter



