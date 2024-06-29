ACE recovers Rs7.33 million from livestock defaulters

SARGODHA - The Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) on Friday recovered Rs7,327,420 from livestock defaulters. The ACE came to know that lessees of government livestock, Khizerabad farm, had not been paying the fee to livestock for many years. The ACE regional director tasked Circle Officer Asif Iqbal with the assignment, who recovered the dues.

ACE arrest Patwari over corruption charges in Sargodha

The Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Sargodha on Friday has arrested a Patwari (Revenue Officer) who embezzled land registry fee amounting to Rs724,000. According to ACE sources, Regional Director Anti-Corruption came to know that Akhtar Khan Patwari of Mianwali district had not transferred the land registry fee i.e. Rs724,000 and caused a serious loss to state treasure. The ACE after getting solid evidences against accuse nabbed him in a raid.

Five-year imprisonment to accused for selling unregistered drugs

Sargodha Drug Court Chairman Syed Khalid Javed Bukhari on Friday awarded five-years imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs40 million to an accused for selling unregistered medicines at his medical store. According to official sources, the accused Muhammad Abdullah resident of Dhol Kadhi of tehsil Sahiwal used to sell unregistered and prohibited drugs at his store. To which, the Drug Inspector Rana Rizwan Ali and deputy drug controller sealed the medical store and got registered a case against the accused. In another verdict, the chairman drug court also sentenced of fine Rs100,000 on an owner of a medical store for selling counterfeit drugs at the store.