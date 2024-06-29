Afghan refugees not alone, world stands with them, say speakers

Peshawar - Speakers during an event on the eve of World Refugees Day said that Afghan refugees are not alone and the world stands with them, recognizing their immense courage and resilience.

The World Refugees Day 2024 was commemorated by UNHCR in collaboration with the Commissionerate Afghan Refugees (CAR). The event featured an exhibition showcasing Afghan culture, including art and craft, music, literature, jewelry, and embroidery work. A ceremony was also held to acknowledge the determination, endeavors, and achievements of talented Afghan youth.

Addressing the Afghan refugees and government authorities, the Head of UNHCR Sub-Office Peshawar, Kofi Dwomo, said, “We are here to tell you (Afghan refugees) that you are not alone. The world stands with you, recognizing your immense courage and resilience. The Pakistani communities have opened their homes and hearts to you, and we continue to work together to support and uplift you,” he added.

The event highlighted social cohesion between Afghan and Pakistani communities by showcasing successful stories of Afghan students thriving in Pakistani educational institutions. The exhibition attracted government officials, UN agencies, and partner organizations.

In addition, two separate events were held in the districts of Haripur and Kohat to commemorate World Refugee Day 2024 in collaboration with CAR and partner organizations.