Saturday, June 29, 2024
Aminul Haque elected Chairman of NA Standing Committee for IT

Web Desk
5:21 PM | June 29, 2024
National

MQM-P leader Amin-ul-Haque was elected as the Chairman of the National Assembly Standing Committee on Information Technology and Telecommunication on Saturday.

Member of the National Assembly Syed Mustafa Kamal proposed Amin-ul-Haque’s name, which was seconded by Ali Qasim Gillani and Gohar Khan.

The newly elected Chairman expressed his gratitude to the committee members for unanimously electing him.

Committee members congratulated Syed Amin-ul-Haque on his election as the Chairman of the IT Standing Committee. 

