Barrister Saif negates PM's claim of provision of Rs590 billion to KP

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Information Adviser has negated the claim of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif about provision of Rs. 590 billion to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday questioned the KP government for its failure to establish the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) despite receiving Rs590 billion during the last 14 years.

KP information advisor responded to PM’s statement, saying, these funds were utilised for the building and restoration of Swat operation in 2010, however the remaining funds were not allotted to the provincial government under THE National Finance Commission (NFC).

He hit out at the incumbent PML-N led government, saying, incompetent group was politicising a serious matter of terrorism, which has created rift between armed forces and the public.

He also described the terrorism issue as a national challenge not an issue of KP province.

He asserted that eradication of terrorism was the responsibility of the federal government more than the province.