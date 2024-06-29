Burewala CO office catches fire; inquiry ordered

BUREWALA - The office of Chief Officer, Municipal Committee, Burewala caught fire here early Friday destroying furniture, fixtures, other articles besides damaging record.

The fire had erupted before office hours due to short-circuit problem in the water dispenser, Baldia official sources said and added that Assistant Commissioner/ Administrator Baldia has ordered inquiry into the fire incident.

After noticing fire, the office watchman conveyed information to Rescue 1122 who reached the spot and put out the fire after an hour long struggle.

The fire destroyed air-conditioner of CO office and retiring room, furniture, and other articles while flames also damaged official record.

Gang of criminals smashed with five arrests

Model Town police Burewala on Friday announced to have smashed a gang of criminals with the arrest of five of its members including the ring leader and recovery of looted valuables worth Rs4.4 million besides weapons.

The police team led by SHO Mazhar Fareed Gondal employed modern technology facilities under supervision of DSP Zafar Iqbal Dogar and tracked down the gang of criminals through mobile phone tracking technology and other evidence during the course of investigations, a police spokesperson said.

The accused arrested included ring leader Abdur Rahman, Haidar Ali, Jalal, Atif and Nauman and they were involved in highway robberies, dacoities and theft targeting homes and shops in markets.

Valuables including gold ornaments, cash and other pricy articles were recovered from the accused valuing over Rs4.4 million.

The accused had a history of involvement in criminal activities and police have so far tracked their involvement in 23 such cases. The looted valuables were handed over to their actual owner, police said, adding that anti-crime operations would continue to be carried out as per standing orders of DPO Vehari Mansoor Aman.