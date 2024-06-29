CJP Isa emphasises justice, role of women in societal growth

Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Qazi Faez Isa has said that no society can grow without justice.

CJP Isa said that representation of women in all sectors is necessary. He said it while addressing a symposium in Islamabad titled 'Access to Justice for All'.

Justice Isa said that women have been given their rights by the Constitution of Pakistan. Women's participation in every sector will be ensured, the CJ said adding new laws can be adopted to protect women's rights.

He said that the Constitution guarantees the protection of women in the workplace. He said that children from 5 to 16 years of age should get an education. He further said that the performance of women on specific seats in the assembly is better than men. Moreover, women can also be directly elected.

The Chief Justice said that Islam has given rights to women, the first word of the Qur'an is Iqra which does not differentiate between the two (men and women). He said that there is a Qazf in Islam and our law.