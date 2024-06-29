Saturday, June 29, 2024
CM Maryam inaugurates parliamentary development research centre

June 29, 2024
LAHORE   -   Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif Friday inaugurated parliamentary development research center in Punjab Assembly.

“The establishment of Parliamentary Development Unit / Parliamentary Development Research Center is a desirable initiative,” said the chief minister while inaugurating the research center. She inspected and had a detailed briefing about its role and functions.

Madam Chief Minister was briefed by the authorities concerned,”Parliamentary Development Research Center will support capacity building of the Constituent Assembly.” She was apprised,”It will also support House Committees in performing their functions.”

The chief minister was further briefed,”Parliamentary Development Unit will arrange publication of research and other reports. It will also support interpretation of Assembly Rules for the capacity building of Members of the Assembly.” She was also apprised,”Parliamentary Development Research Center will provide reference and background on the matter under consideration in the House and Standing Committee.”

Speaker Punjab Assembly, Provincial Ministers, Special Assistants, Assembly Members and other relevant officers were also present.

