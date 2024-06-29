Courts hands over death, 10-year imprisonment to 3 men in murder, drug peddling case

RAWALPINDI - Court handed down death sentence to two persons in dacoity-cum-murder case and 10 years imprisonment to a drug peddler on Friday in two separate hearings. According to details, the judge of court of law has handed down death sentence to Ali Shan and Shayan in a dacoity-cum-murder case. The judge also ordered them to pay Rs 500,000 each as compensation to victim family. The court also given 10 years imprisonment to two convicted perons besides imposing Rs 100,000 each on them. The two covicted persons had stabbed a citizen Gulfam Hussain to death during a dacoity bid in limits of Police Station (PS) Naseerabad in 2019.

The investigators of Homicide Investigation Unit (HIU) held the accused in connection with murder case. Another accused of drug peddling mamly Muhammad Amjad was sentenced to 10 years imprisonment and a Rs 100,000 fine by a court of law.