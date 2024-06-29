Dar meets US, China, KSA envoys, discusses coop

ISLAMABAD - Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar yesterday met the ambassadors of United States, China and Saudi Arabia to discuss bilateral cooperation. Dar met with US Ambassador to Pakistan Donald Blome to review the latest developments in the Pak-US bilateral relations and discuss ways to advance their relationship, the Foreign Office said in a statement. The meeting underscored the commitment of both nations to strengthen ties and explore new avenues of cooperation, it added. In a separate meeting, Ambassador of China Jiang Zaidong called on Deputy Prime Minister Dar. The two reaffirmed the Pak-China all-weather strategic cooperative partnership, expressing their resolve to implement the bilateral consensus reached during the Prime Minister’s visit to China. Discussions also focused on further strengthening the Pakistan-China friendship and upgrading the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).