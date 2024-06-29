DRC head shot dead by motorcyclists

SWABI - Tehsil Razaar president of the Disputes Resolution Council (DRC) was by unidentified motorcyclists on Friday, said police.

DSP Razaar Circle Shakeel Khan said that the deceased, Rahat Khan, was on his way home when he was targeted by two motorcyclists who were waiting for him. As he was crossing a nearby bridge, the motorcyclists slowed down their bike beside him and opened fire, killing him on the spot.

He said that there was a property issue with Rahat Khan’s relatives, who reached the hospital swearing they were not involved in the killing. However, a senior official suggested it might be an act of terrorism. The Kalu Khan police station has registered an FIR under relevant sections of law and started an investigation.