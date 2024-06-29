Faisalabad court orders registration of case against SHO, IO

FAISALABAD - The Additional District and Sessions Judge Munir Hussain Gill has ordered City Police Officer (CPO) Faisalabad for registration of a case against Station House Officer (SHO) and Investigation Officer (IO) of Sadr police station on charge of detaining a juvenile illegally for several days.

As per prosecution, Robina Masih resident of al-Khair Town Chak 225/R-B Malkhanwala filed a habeas corpus, contending that Sadr police had detained his son Sheron Shaukat illegally in three fabricated cases and refused to release him despite the local court granted him bails in all cases rather the accused police officials were demanding bribe.

After hearing the petition, the court appointed a bailiff who recovered the detainee Sheron Shaukat and presented him before the court.

The learned judge Munir Hussain Gill released the detainee Sheron and directed the CPO Faisalabad to get a case registered against Rai Aftaab Waseem SI/SHO of Sadr Faisalabad police station and Hassan Mehmood ASI/IO under section 342 of Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) and section 155 (C) and (D) of Police Order 2002.

18-year imprisonment awarded to drug trafficker

The Additional Sessions Judge Faisalabad Sajeeda Akhtar has awarded 18 years imprisonment to a drug trafficker involved in a case of Madina Town police station. According to the prosecution, the police signaled a suspicious motorcycle near Baba Jani Godown Chowk Chak 208/R-B and during checking recovered 2.280 kilogrammes charas and 1.50-kg ‘Bhukhi’ from the possession of the biker who was later on identified as Sheikh Bilal Nasir resident of 131-C People’s Colony No 1. The police arrested the accused and registered a case under sections 9-(1).3.c. and 9-(1).2.b. of CNSA 1997 (amended 2022) on 26-12-2023. After observing evidences and witnesses, ASJ Sajeeda Akhtar awarded 9 years imprisonment to accused Bilal Nasir under section 9-(1).3.c. of CNSA and directed him to pay a fine of Rs100,000. Similarly, the accused was also sentenced to 9 years alongwith a fine of Rs100,000 under section 9-(1).2.b. of CNSA 1997 (amended 2022). However, both sentences shall run concurrently.

Death sentence awarded in murder case

The Additional Sessions Judge Sajeeda Akhtar has awarded death sentence to an accused involved in a murder case of Raza Abad police station.

According to the prosecution, accused Arsalan Jutt alias Zeeshan Shani resident of Chak 219/R-B alongwith his 2 accomplices Razaq alias Billa resident of Ghazi Abad and Riaz Mehmood Khan resident of Shadab Colony had shot dead Nauman Aslam on 03-01-2023 as the latter reportedly prohibited the accused from drug trafficking. The police after registering a murder case submitted its challan in the competent court of law.

After observing evidences and witnesses, the ASJ Faisalabad Sajeeda Akhtar awarded capital punishment to accused Arsalan Shani under section 302-B of Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) and directed him to pay Rs1 million as fine and compensation.

The convict was also directed to pay compensation amount of Rs500,000 to the legal heirs of the deceased under section 544-A of Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) and he would have to undergo an additional imprisonment of six months if he failed to pay compensation amount.

However, the learned judge acquitted the remaining two accused of the case including Razaq and Riaz Mehmood Khan by giving them benefit of doubt.