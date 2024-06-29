Faisalabad Police arrest suspect of triple-murder case

FAISALABAD - Faisalabad Police arrested an accused wanted in a triple-murder case here on Friday. According to police, accused Asif alias Atif was wanted in the killing of Gufran Ali, Muhammad Siddique and Zubair at Chak No 72-RB, Bahmaniwala. Meanwhile, Faisalabad Police arrested 6,484 drug peddlers during the last 10 months. Sharing the details here Friday, police spokesperson Rizwan Bhatti said that the regional police had launched a special drive against drug peddling in September 2023 and had registered 6,705 cases in addition to clearing 52 hot spots. The police seized 3,026-kg hashish, 1,270-kg heroin, 12-kg ice and 113,123 litres wine. At least 28 addicts were admitted to rehabilitation centres for treatment. Moreover, The Environment Protection Agency sealed a boiler of a textile and a garments unit in addition to imposing a Rs800,000 fine here on Friday. Deputy Director Environment Johar Abbas said the textile unit located at M-III Industrial City, Chak Jhumra, was fined Rs400,000 for violation of the Punjab Environmental Protection (Smog Prevention and Control) rules. The teams also fined Rs400,000 on a garment unit. Meanwhile, Deputy Director Johar Abbas went to Sakeena Bashir Hospital, Sargodha Road, and checked implementation of the hospital waste management rules. He directed the management to strictly follow the waste management rules, informing about zero tolerance policy in this regard. He also inspected the dumping process of waste in the hospital.