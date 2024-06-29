Fawad Chaudhry accuses Hamid Khan for damaging PTI

Former federal minister has alleged that people like are damaging the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

Speaking to media persons outside the anti-terrorism court in Lahore on Saturday, Chaudhry said that does not want people in the party who might overshadow him. He said that the people currently facing cases are genuine party activists.

Chaudhry termed the statement issued by the federal minister for defense, Khawaja Asif, inappropriate. He mentioned that Operation Azm-e-Istehkam has become controversial even before its start. He said that the rulers cannot move forward without taking the opposition into confidence.

He also claimed that the government is planning to introduce amendments regarding the transfers of judges, which he claimed would negatively impact the judicial system.

It is worth mentioning that during an interview with a private channel last night, claimed that had left the PTI when it was facing a tough situation.

"Now, how can he rejoin the party? Chaudhry has no right to return to the party," Khan was quoted as saying.