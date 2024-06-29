Saturday, June 29, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Founders Group appoints Khawar as media coordinator

Founders Group appoints Khawar as media coordinator
PR
June 29, 2024
Newspaper, Business

LAHORE   -   One of the biggest representatives of business community, Founders Group has appointed the renowned industrialist Khawaja Khawar Rashid as media coordinator. This decision was made during an important meeting of the Founders Group, attended by the leadership and members of the group, who welcomed the appointment of Khawaja Khawar Rashid as media coordinator. Khawaja Khawar Rasheed expressed his gratitude to the Founders Group leadership for their confidence in him, stating that he would take steps to strengthen relations with the media. He emphasized that the media plays a crucial role as the fourth pillar of the state and underscored the importance of the media’s role in conducting affairs efficiently and seeking solutions to economic and social issues.

Tags:

PR

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-06-28/Lahore/epaper_img_1719549826.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024