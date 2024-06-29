Founders Group appoints Khawar as media coordinator

LAHORE - One of the biggest representatives of business community, Founders Group has appointed the renowned industrialist Khawaja Khawar Rashid as media coordinator. This decision was made during an important meeting of the Founders Group, attended by the leadership and members of the group, who welcomed the appointment of Khawaja Khawar Rashid as media coordinator. Khawaja Khawar Rasheed expressed his gratitude to the Founders Group leadership for their confidence in him, stating that he would take steps to strengthen relations with the media. He emphasized that the media plays a crucial role as the fourth pillar of the state and underscored the importance of the media’s role in conducting affairs efficiently and seeking solutions to economic and social issues.