Saturday, June 29, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Gold rate up by Rs700 per tola

Gold rate up by Rs700 per tola
APP
June 29, 2024
Newspaper, Business

ISLAMABAD   -   The price of per tola of 24 karat gold increased by Rs700 and was sold at Rs241,700 on Friday against its sale at Rs241,000 on last trading day. The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also increased by Rs600 to Rs207,219 from Rs206,619 whereas that of 10 gram 22 karat gold went up to Rs189,950 from Rs189,400, the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported. The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained constant at Rs2,850 and Rs2,443.41 respectively. The price of gold in the int’l market increased by $22 to $2,326 from $2304.

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-06-28/Lahore/epaper_img_1719549826.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024