Gold rate up by Rs700 per tola

ISLAMABAD - The price of per tola of 24 karat gold increased by Rs700 and was sold at Rs241,700 on Friday against its sale at Rs241,000 on last trading day. The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also increased by Rs600 to Rs207,219 from Rs206,619 whereas that of 10 gram 22 karat gold went up to Rs189,950 from Rs189,400, the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported. The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained constant at Rs2,850 and Rs2,443.41 respectively. The price of gold in the int’l market increased by $22 to $2,326 from $2304.