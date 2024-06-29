Saturday, June 29, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Govt plans to start allied health sciences programmes in merged areas

APP
June 29, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Peshawar

PESHAWAR    -   KP Minister for Higher Education, Meena Khan Afridi here Friday chaired a meeting to discuss launching of allied health and nursing programmes in merged districts.

The meeting among others was attended by Vice Chancellor Khyber Medical University (KMU) and concerned officials of Higher Education and Health Department.

The minister was briefed about launching of these programs in merged districts and was told that KMU would provide laboratories and technical assistance while provincial government would provide colleges and infrastructure.

Meeting was also informed about the list of colleges selected for launching allied health science and nursing programmes.

Speaking on the occasion, the minister also suggested inclusion of colleges in the list that are situated in settled areas where ratio of enrolment is slow. He said that provincial government desires to start allied health sciences programmes in colleges enabling youth to become skilled and find employment. He also directed officials of KMU and concerned authorities to visit colleges that are selected adding that steps should be taken to start these programmes in month of September.

Reformist candidate Pezeshkian leading in Iran's presidential elections

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-06-29/Lahore/epaper_img_1719638463.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024