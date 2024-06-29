Graduation of first and second batches from L’Oréal Professionnel Institute celebrated

KARACHI - The future of hairstyling in Pakistan is shining bright! The graduation of the first and second batches from the L’Oréal Professionnel Institute of Pakistan was celebrated at a ceremony held at the Marriott Hotel in Karachi.

A celebration of women’s empowerment and financial independence, the ceremony was graced by the presence of the esteemed Consul General of France for Karachi, Monsieur Alexis Chahtahtinsky, as the guest of honor. Building on the success of its inaugural batch, the LPIP is on a mission to transform lives. In collaboration with CIRCLE, a women-led non-profit, they’re identifying talented yet underprivileged women with a passion for hairstyling and giving them the tools they need to thrive and achieve financial independence.

The ceremony highlighted the critical role of such initiatives in Pakistan’s socio-economic landscape. The graduating class of 24 talented hairstylists, with 50% students receiving full scholarships from L’Oréal Pakistan and CIRCLE, is a testament to the program’s effectiveness.

The ceremony featured a captivating panel discussion moderated by Corporate Affairs & Engagement Director, Adeela Liaquat. The panelists – including CIRCLE’s founder Sadaffe Abidand esteemed Salon Partners Hifsa Khan, Nina Lotia and Sidra Gill discussed L’Oréal Pakistan’s unwavering commitment to empowering women and providing them with a platform to become leaders in the industry.

Renowned stylist and long-term partner, Nabila Maqsood, and L’Oréal Pakistan’s Country Managing Director, Qawi Naseer, delivered inspiring keynotes. Naseer emphasized, “At L’Oréal Pakistan, our commitment to fostering financial independence among women is unwavering. Through the L’Oréal Professionnel Institute of Pakistan, we aim to create a sustainable future that values diversity and promotes equality, providing women with the tools they need to succeed.”

A special keynote address was delivered by the guest of honor, Consul General of France for Karachi, Monsieur Alexis Chahtahtinsky, who praised the initiative for its substantial impact on women’s economic empowerment. He stated, “I would like to really commend L’Oreal and its partners for their dedication and significant support in order to make this project a success. By doing this, you are not only helping brave and capable Pakistani women acquiring the necessary skills to earn a living and support their families. You are also helping make your country, Pakistan, stronger.”

The ceremony also saw the attendance of several other distinguished guests and culminated with the distribution of diplomas to the graduating hairstylists.

The LPIP offers a comprehensive six-month program that equips graduates not just with hairstyling skills, but also with business acumen and practical experience through internships. Graduates are also given job placement opportunities within the Salon Expert network, ensuring a smooth transition into successful careers.