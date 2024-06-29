Saturday, June 29, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

HEC grants NOC to IUB for MS Agriculture Plant Pathology

Our Staff Reporter
June 29, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Multan

BAHAWALPUR   -   The Higher Education Commission (HEC) has issued an NOC approving Master of Science (Hons) in Agriculture Plant Pathology at the Islamia University of Bahawalpur. Following the permission, MPhil and PhD degree will be offered in the Department of Plant Pathology at the Islamia University of Bahawalpur. VC Prof Dr Naveed Akhtar has felicitated the Dean Faculty of Agriculture and Environment Prof Dr Tanveer Hussain Turabi, Director Advanced Studies and Research Prof Dr Asif Naveed Ranjha, Prof Dr Muhammad Naveed Aslam, faculty members and students.

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-06-28/Lahore/epaper_img_1719549826.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024