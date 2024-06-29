HEC grants NOC to IUB for MS Agriculture Plant Pathology

BAHAWALPUR - The Higher Education Commission (HEC) has issued an NOC approving Master of Science (Hons) in Agriculture Plant Pathology at the Islamia University of Bahawalpur. Following the permission, MPhil and PhD degree will be offered in the Department of Plant Pathology at the Islamia University of Bahawalpur. VC Prof Dr Naveed Akhtar has felicitated the Dean Faculty of Agriculture and Environment Prof Dr Tanveer Hussain Turabi, Director Advanced Studies and Research Prof Dr Asif Naveed Ranjha, Prof Dr Muhammad Naveed Aslam, faculty members and students.