Saturday, June 29, 2024
'I don't want to live': Rashid Mehmood reacts in agony over massive power bill

'I don't want to live': Rashid Mehmood reacts in agony over massive power bill
Web Desk
5:33 PM | June 29, 2024
Pakistani showbiz industry senior actor Rashid Mehmood has expressed distress after he received an electricity bill of Rs45, 000.

Mehmood hails a career in the Lollywood and drama industry of Pakistani showbiz industry in which he entertained the masses for ’45 years’.

His video of displaying his house's electricity bill went viral on social media where he revealed that for 701 units, he has been handed over a massive bill.

He has also survived four heart attacks and, under immense suffering, raised a question, "Was I kept alive just to endure this?

The ‘Kalay Chor’ actor expressed his exasperations over the ‘unpayable‘ bill and took the government to task over doing nothing to provide relief to the masses.

He said, “Almighty I have been born in the wrong country that does not care about anyone as I could have done a lot of things by going abroad but I dedicated my life to serve my country.”

Web Desk

