Ibrahim Murad calls for IT export emergency to achieve $20b target

LAHORE - Ibrahim Murad, president of the University of Management and Technology (UMT), emphasized the critical need for an emergency strategy to boost IT exports in Pakistan. He proposed that the government must set an ambitious target of $20 billion from IT exports. He said that this target is achievable through the training of one million software engineers and IT freelancers.

Ibrahim Murad highlighted the potential for provincial governments to collaborate effectively to increase IT exports. He suggested the government establish an IT university in every district. He advocated for doubling the shifts in educational institutions to provide quality education to 100 students in disciplines like BS Computer Science, Software Engineering, IT, and AI, as a key measure to achieve this goal. Murad stressed the vital role of the National Computing Education Accreditation Council (NCEAC) and the Higher Education Commission (HEC) in boosting the IT sector. Renewal of curricula and enhancement of faculty development programs to align educational standards will also help in this regard.

Drawing a comparison with India, Murad pointed out that India is set to create one million new IT jobs to achieve $36 billion in IT exports in next 18 months. India’s IT exports have reached an estimated $172 billion to $193 billion, far surpassing Pakistan’s total exports. He urged the Pakistani government to take strong measures to accelerate the growth of its IT industry. The IT sector would play a pivotal role in the country’s near-future development and prosperity, says president UMT.