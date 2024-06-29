IGP orders subordinates to eridicate crime from capital

Islamabad - The Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi held meetings with his subordinates at Central Police Office and discussed various issues including security matters, a public relations officer said on Friday. The meetings were attended by all senior police officers of Islamabad Police. IG Islamabad assigned important tasks to senior police officers for city security, crime prevention, resolution of citizen complaints, and welfare of police officers. He reviewed the ongoing development work on Pakistan’s first National Police Hospital and directed the officers of PWD to complete the development work on time. He also reviewed the implementation of tasks assigned to senior police officers while presiding over the Police Executive Board meeting. Orders were issued to complete the reorganization and construction work in all police divisions soon. To ensure the prevention of crime and protection of lives and property of citizens in the federal capital, IG Islamabad said that the concrete strategy of Islamabad Police is leading to a reduction in crime rates. Islamabad Police have achieved numerous significant successes in the past 60 days. These successes have been made possible due to the active teamwork and complete harmony among the police. He further said that if the standard of the force is raised, they will perform their duties more effectively. Every officer of Islamabad Police is available 24/7 for the service and protection of citizens. He further said that, the protection of the lives and property of citizens and the prevention of crime is the top priority of Islamabad Police. In this regard, the Ministry of Interior is also providing full support to Islamabad Police.

Soon, the people of Islamabad will witness significant changes in the federal capital due to the excellent strategy and professional training of Islamabad Police, he added.