Saturday, June 29, 2024
India post challenging total against South Africa in T20 World Cup finale

India post challenging total against South Africa in T20 World Cup finale
Azhar Khan
11:00 PM | June 29, 2024
India posted a challenging total of 176-7 in their 20 overs against South Africa in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup grand finale at a packed stadium in Bridgetown.  

Batting first, India faced early challenges with captain Rohit Sharma dismissed for 9, and Rishabh Pant falling for a duck, both to Keshav Maharaj. Suryakumar Yadav managed only 3 runs, leaving India in a precarious position at 34-3. 

Virat Kohli then took charge, forming a crucial partnership with Axar Patel, who contributed a valuable 47 off 31 balls, featuring a four and a six. This partnership stabilized the innings, pushing the score past 100. 

Shivam Dube provided a late boost, scoring 27 off 16 deliveries with three boundaries and a six. However, wickets continued to fall, with Ravindra Jadeja and others unable to capitalize fully in the final overs. Hardik Pandya remained unbeaten with a modest 5 runs. 

South Africa's bowling was led by Keshav Maharaj, who took 2 wickets for just 23 runs, including the key dismissal of Rohit Sharma. Anrich Nortje also impressed, claiming 2 wickets for 26 runs, while Marco Jansen and Kagiso Rabada chipped in with a wicket each.

Azhar Khan

Azhar Khan is an accomplished senior sports journalist with extensive experience in the field. He can be reached at azharmasood786@gmail.com. Follow him on Twitter at @azharmasood786

