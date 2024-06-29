India rout England to reach T20 World Cup final

GUYANA - India stormed into the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 final with a dominant 68-run victory over England at Providence Stadium.

India posted a competitive 171/7, thanks to Rohit Sharma’s explosive half-century and Suryakumar Yadav’s solid 47. Despite a shaky start with early wickets, including Virat Kohli’s quick dismissal, Sharma and Yadav’s 73-run partnership stabilized the innings. Hardik Pandya’s brisk 23 and late contributions from Ravindra Jadeja (17*) helped India reach a formidable total. Chris Jordan was the pick of the bowlers for England, claiming 3/37.

In response, England’s chase faltered early. Jos Buttler provided a quick start with 23 off 15 balls, but his dismissal triggered a collapse. Harry Brook’s 25 was the highest score, as England struggled against India’s disciplined bowling. Axar Patel and Kuldeep Yadav each took three wickets, while Jasprit Bumrah claimed two, bundling England out for just 103.

Scores in Brief

INDIA 171-7 (Rohit 57, Suryakumar 47, Jordan 3-37) beat ENGLAND 103 (Brook 25, Kuldeep 3-19, Axar 3-23) by 68 runs.