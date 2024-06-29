Saturday, June 29, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

India rout England to reach T20 World Cup final

Agencies
June 29, 2024
Newspaper, Sports

GUYANA   -   India stormed into the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 final with a dominant 68-run victory over England at Providence Stadium.

India posted a competitive 171/7, thanks to Rohit Sharma’s explosive half-century and Suryakumar Yadav’s solid 47. Despite a shaky start with early wickets, including Virat Kohli’s quick dismissal, Sharma and Yadav’s 73-run partnership stabilized the innings. Hardik Pandya’s brisk 23 and late contributions from Ravindra Jadeja (17*) helped India reach a formidable total. Chris Jordan was the pick of the bowlers for England, claiming 3/37.

In response, England’s chase faltered early. Jos Buttler provided a quick start with 23 off 15 balls, but his dismissal triggered a collapse. Harry Brook’s 25 was the highest score, as England struggled against India’s disciplined bowling. Axar Patel and Kuldeep Yadav each took three wickets, while Jasprit Bumrah claimed two, bundling England out for just 103.

ACE recovers Rs7.33 million from livestock defaulters

Scores in Brief

INDIA 171-7 (Rohit 57, Suryakumar 47, Jordan 3-37) beat ENGLAND 103 (Brook 25, Kuldeep 3-19, Axar 3-23) by 68 runs.

Tags:

Agencies

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-06-28/Lahore/epaper_img_1719549826.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024