ISO holds seminar on leadership, social media

Wana - The Islamic Students’ Organization (ISO) of South Waziristan circle organized a seminar on leadership at the press club on Friday.

The event brought together various speakers and attendees to discuss the importance of social media, local government in democracy, and the qualities of effective leadership. Salahuddin Wazir, former head of the ISO, highlighted the positive impacts of social media, including access to information, promotion of education and health, and raising awareness about human rights. Malik Sahib Khan, Village Council chairman, emphasized the need for strong local government in democracy, stressing the importance of local representatives in resolving community issues.

Other speakers, including Taj Muhammad Wazir and Asmat Wazir, underscored the role of leadership in societal development and the importance of extracurricular activities for students. The seminar concluded with a resolution to organize similar events to address regional issues and promote awareness and education among students and locals.

The ISO’s initiative aims to foster leadership skills and civic engagement among students and community members in South Waziristan. The seminar’s discussions and outcomes are expected to contribute to the region’s social and political development.