Khursheed Shah floats proposal of 4-year govt constitutional term

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Peoples Party’s (PPP) senior leader Syed Khursheed Ahmed Shah on Friday reiterated his proposal of a four-year constitutional term for a government. “If we want the system to function properly, the term of the government and assemblies should be four years,” Khursheed Shah said in statement.

“Although the term is said to be five years, in reality, the government has never lasted more than three and a half to four years,” he added. Khursheed Shah recalled that about a decade ago, the then Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) government had also suggested that the four-year term should apply from the next government, and “I had proposed that we should make the constitutional amendment for the purpose now”.

He said the government’s four-year term would bring stability in the system and institutions. “The first three years will pass peacefully, and in the fourth year, everyone will start preparing for elections anyway,” he maintained. Khursheed Shah urged both the government and opposition benches to sit together and take a consensus decision regarding the government’s four-year term.